Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are "Beyond the 'Just Having Fun' Point" in Their Relationship

Truly still not over the Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Kiss Cam at the Golden Globes, which—as we all know—appears to have caught them exchanging "I love yous" in front of a live audience.

And considering these two are declaring their love on camera during commercial breaks, things are obviously serious! According to a People source, Kylie and Timmy “may seem like opposites but they really do connect on a lot.”

“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun,” the source says. “Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship.”

The pair “are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included,” and when it comes to the Kardashians, "Kris and Kim are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential.”

Meanwhile, “His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here. They love dinners at home and nights in with family and close friends."

Speaking of friends, here's Kylie meeting Greta Gerwig! (May or may not have watched this video multiple times trying to figure out what Greta told Kylie at the end.)

