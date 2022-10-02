Kylie Jenner Stepped Out in Head-to-Toe Sheer Lace Lingerie

"Lady in lace."

Another day, another sartorial slay from Ms. Kylie Jenner.



As the star of Paris Fashion Week, Jenner hasn't missed a beat while serving fashion hit after hit — sometimes, more than one in a day. Take, for example, yesterday when Kylie stepped out in a skintight white dress paired with polarizing flip-flop boots that had the internet talking, and then emerging again for the Business of Fashion Gala dinner, wearing head-to-toe sheer lace lingerie.



Putting her own spin on the underwear-as-outerwear trend, Kylie sported a black lace catsuit-dress hybrid from Mugler. The second-skin look featured swaths of lace panels wrapped around her body with varying levels of coverage, creating sexy cutouts and intricate patterns. The lace extended to both her hands and feet, while a dramatic train fell from her hip.

Kylie teamed the lingerie 'fit with black stilettos, sculptural earrings, and bombshell glam. Her dark hair was pulled back into a tousled updo, and she combined a glossy copper-colored lip with matching eyeshadow and contoured cheeks.



The beauty mogul also shared several behind-the-scenes snaps while getting ready for the fashion event on Instagram. "Beautiful night with @muglerofficial," Kylie wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of her glam team putting on the final touches. And another content carousel captioned, "lady in lace," showed Kylie in the finished look posing in a marble shower.