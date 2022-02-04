Kylie Jenner Spotted Nursing a Baby Bump for New Hulu Series 'The Kardashians'

The Kardashian family is gearing up for their upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, featuring Kylie Jenner's baby bump on full display.

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are currently parents to 4-year-old Stormi. The soon-to-be mom is seen cradling a baby bump in a behind-the-scenes photo posted on the show's official Instagram page on Tuesday. Last month, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave us a look into her baby shower, which was adorned with designer goods, giraffes and dimly-lit candles. News of her pregnancy was confirmed back in August 2021.

An anonymous source told People that the 24-year-old is beyond excited to share the news with the public. This is unlike her previous pregnancy with Stormi, in which "she wanted to wait until it felt right." Jenner is currently spending time with close friends and family, and the married couple believes that Stormi will make the best big sister. The source also adds that she has been intending to give Stormi a sibling for a while now, and that the pair are doing great.

Stay tuned for more details on The Kardashians.