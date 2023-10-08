Kylie Jenner Spends Festive Fall Outing at a Pumpkin Patch with Kids Stormi and Aire — See the Photos!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares her daughter and son with ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and her kids

Kylie Jenner is taking part in some festive fall fun with her two kids!

On Saturday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, shared a selection of photographs on her Instagram Story that showed her enjoying an outing to a pumpkin patch with her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

In one photograph, Aire was captured sitting on his mom's lap, while the mother-son duo rode a tractor together.

Another image showed Stormi holding hands with friend Ayla, who is the daughter of Jenner's friend Yris Palmer, while a further photo showed a field full of pumpkins of varying sizes.

The Kardashians star also shared a sweet image of Aire walking beside Palmer's 1-year-old son Prince. "We made 2 sets of best friends," Jenner captioned the snapshot.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story

Her fun day out with her kids — whom she shares with Travis Scott — came after Jenner took part in another outing with a beloved member of her family a day prior — her dog Norman.

The star posted a clip of her 9-year-old pup on her Instagram Story Friday. In the video, Norman played in a yard and cuddled up next to Jenner.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story

"My boy getting old," the proud dog mom captioned the clip, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

Jenner welcomed Norman, her first pup, into her family sometime after her 17th birthday in 2014.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that Jenner's baby boy's name could officially and legally be changed from Wolf Jacques Webster, the moniker he was given at the time of his birth.

The Kylie Skin founder appeared virtually in the hearing, with court documents obtained by PEOPLE saying she was sworn in and testified at the hearing. Scott, 32, did not appear.



"The Court finds that the other parent was timely notified and has not filed an objection," the documents read. "There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted."



Jenner first opened up about changing her son's name when she wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2022 that her second child "isn't Wolf anymore." She then filed to change his name in June of that year.

The mom of two later revealed her son’s new name for the first time in January in the caption of an Instagram post, writing: "AIRE 🤍." A source told PEOPLE at the time that the moniker means "Lion of God."



