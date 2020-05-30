Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie are 'still friends' after Scott Disick split

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner are 'still friends' despite her recent split from Scott Disick.

Sofia and Scott - who shares three children with Kylie's half-sister Kourtney Kardashian - confirmed their split earlier this week.

In case you completely missed the latest celebrity split of year, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick called time on their three year romance this week.

But what does that mean for Sofia and best pal Kylie Jenner? Well, nothing apparently.

According to US Weekly, the two - who became friends way before Scott was ever in the picture - are still on good terms.

“Sofia and Kylie are still friends and their friendship hasn’t been affected by her breakup with Scott,” an insider said. “They have had a super close relationship for a while and Sofia hasn’t done anything wrong to make their friendship be jeopardized.

“Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circleOpens in a new Window. and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years.

“They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people.”

Scott, 37, and Sofia, 21, split earlier this week, with the model moving out of the house they shared.

A source told E! News that "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," but Sofia wants to "do her own thing" while Scott "take[s] care of his health."

The split comes just under a month after it was reported Scott checked into rehab to work on "past traumas" after losing his mum and dad within months of each other in 2013.









"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," the source added. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split.

"Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house."



And while Kylie may be keen to keep in contact with Sofia, the same can't be said for big sis Kourtney. Apparently, there was tension between the two, with Sofia even unfollowing Kourt on social media earlier this year.

