Kylie Jenner Shut Down Rumors That She Got Plastic Surgery on Her "Whole Face"

"It's one of the biggest misconceptions about me."

Kylie Jenner is officially setting the record straight about her face. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the beauty mogul revealed that people mistakenly assume she's had plastic surgery and think she suffers from low self-esteem, which couldn't be farther from the truth — according to Jenner.



“I always remember being the most confident kid in the room,” Kylie revealed. “I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false." She added, "I’ve only gotten fillers.”



During a glam session with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, Kylie admitted that she previously fell victim, like many other young girls, to editing her photos to keep up with society's beauty standards. "I went through that stage too and I feel like I'm in a better place," she admitted, "but other people can still instill insecurities in you."



As an example, Kylie said she was never insecure about her ears until her family pointed them out and referred to her as "Dopey" from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Khloé explained that they called her that because they thought she had cute ears, but Jenner said she "didn't receive it that way."



"I received it as everyone's making fun of my ears," Kylie said. "That fucked me up. I never thought about my ears, and then for like five years, I never wore an updo." She changed her mind, however, after giving birth to her daughter Stormi in 2018. "I had Stormi and she has my ears, and it made me realize how much I love them," she continued, adding: "Now, I wear an updo every carpet."

