Kylie Jenner shows off her and Travis Scott's cute son, reveals his name on Instagram

Now that's a reveal: Kylie Jenner debuted her son on social media Saturday and apparently announced his new name.

The reality-television star posted four images on Instagram Saturday of the young boy, born in February 2022 to her and boyfriend Travis Scott. Along with the pictures, she posted: "ARIE" and a heart emoji.

A week after he was born, Jenner revealed his name was Wolf Webster on social media. But a month later, she said on Instagram a name change was coming because "we just really didn't feel like it was him."

But at the time, a new name for the newborn was not revealed.

The Instagram post quickly gathered more than 10 million likes.

Grandmother Kris Jenner commented on the post: "I love you Aire Webster (heart emoji)." Khloé Kardashian commented: "The king!!! Young king!!!!!"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shares a daughter, Stormi, 4, with rapper Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Berman Webster II).

Pretty much all the regular folks agreed that Arie is a cutie.

Kylie Jenner’s son is soo cute 🥺omg !! pic.twitter.com/ggUkW3fxq5 — ᴸᴿ’s LV Bag🦁🇿🇦 (@khonaa_m) January 21, 2023

Kylie Jenner just makes the cutest babies and gives them the cutest names😭 pic.twitter.com/CDNR0AR4e2 — Elle percentuali✨ (@supremanes) January 21, 2023

oh my god kylie jenner’s son is so cute — miranda (@swiftliterati) January 21, 2023

