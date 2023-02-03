Kylie Jenner shares new video of son Aire to celebrate his first birthday

Kylie Jenner posted a set of four photos to Instagram (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner has shared new clips of her son Aire Webster to celebrate his first birthday.

On Thursday (2 February), the 25-year-old Kylie Skin founder shared a video consisting of memories with her one-year-old son and five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Set to Christina Perri‘s rendition of “You Are My Sunshine”, the video features clips of Jenner and Aire visiting the beach, sharing cuddles, laughing and spending quality family time.

“AIRE. My son, my moon, my stars. Best year of my life with you,” Kylie captioned the Instagram post. “You complete us my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you.”

This is the first time Jenner has openly shared photographs and videos of Aire.

Ever since she welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott in February 2022, the couple kept much of his identity private.

In fact, the two shared the name of their son 11 months after he was born.

Initially, the couple announced their son was called Wolf Webster, but on 21 March, Jenner said that the pair had changed his name as they “just really didn’t feel like it was him”.

The new name had remained a mystery until last month, when Jenner shared her son’s name and photos of his face for the first time.

Jenner posted a set of four photos to Instagram, with two showing her child on his own, while the other two showed the pair cuddling.

Revealing his name, she captioned the post: “Aire” followed by a heart emoji.

“I love you Aire Webster,” commented his grandmother Kris Jenner.

In August, Jenner explained why she had changed her son’s name on an episode of The Kardashians.

“Wolf was never on our list, it was actually something Khloe suggested and I liked the name – it just wasn’t him,” she said. However, when asked if she’d come up with a new name for their son yet, she clarified that she hadn’t.

“Naming a child is the hardest thing in the world.”

Last week, reports emerged claiming that Jenner and Scott had split for the second time. The couple first began dating in April 2017.

However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair were simply “on a break” and have an “up and down” relationship.