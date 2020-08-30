Kylie Jenner Shares a Pic 'Wearing Mask' After Getting Trolled For Posing In Paris Not Wearing One! (View Posts)

Kylie Jenner has been right now receiving praises and criticism in equal parts. Praises for her gorgeously sexy pictures from her recent trip to Paris. And criticism for the fact that she flew down to Paris amid global pandemic and is frolicking in the city without wearing a mask! Netizens flooded her comments section on Instagram asking her why wasn't she quarantining for 14 days after flying from the US to France. However, she posted a series of snaps once again, this time wearing a mask...well, atleast in one picture! Kylie Jenner's Hot and Happening Instagram Post Will Make You Sweat (View Pics).

To start with, Kylie posted a bunch of super hot snaps across the backdrop of beautiful architecture of France. She also posed with her 'friend' Fai Khadra who is also a part of this friends-trip. Soon her comments started pouring in questioning her decision to go to Paris and roam around like a tourist and even posting pictures without wearing the most mandatory face mask. She later on posted more snaps, in one which she is AGAIN not wearing a mask and other one has her wearing a black mask. Check out the pictures from her Parisian vacation below. Kylie Jenner Enjoying her Shower is the Hottest Picture You'll See on the Internet Today.

Still Indecisive About Wearing a Mask?

From The Vacay!





On the other hand, fans were also curious about her 'cozy' pictures with Fai. But TMZ report says that they are not dating at all and that Fai is 'very much in a friendzone' as of now! Going back to the fiery snaps, Kylie's got a lot to explain.