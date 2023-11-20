Kylie Jenner Shares Her 'Quick Everyday Makeup' Routine
The makeup mogul posted a tutorial using all Kylie Cosmetics products
Kylie Jenner is showing us her secret to achieving her no-makeup-makeup look.
The beauty mogul, 26, took to Instagram on Saturday to give fans an inside look at her “quick everyday makeup” using products from her brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She captioned the video, which featured Jenner in a nude-tone tank top with her hair down in loose waves, with the products she used.
In the tutorial, the mom-of-two starts by applying bronzer to a fresh face — including over her eyelids — before blending it with a brush. She then uses the concealer and bronzer to lightly contour her nose and cheekbones, followed by a layer of her “glow balm” blush to her cheeks and a rosy pink lip using her “tinted butter balm.”
At the end of the clip, Jenner, who opted to leave her lashes bare, posed for the camera, with the sun illuminating the glowy look.
Fans loved the routine, with one commenting, “That natural makeup looked amazing on u! U look like a goddess 😍.”
Another wrote, “love this look it’s giving minimal natural vibes 🥰.”
The post comes just days after Jenner released the second drop of her clothing line, Khy, on Nov. 15. “Drop 002,” as she labeled it, introduces a new category of puffers and base layers by Jenner and the Los Angeles-based designer Entire Studios.
The collection features cropped and full-length puffer jackets, form-fitting cotton staples and statement cargowear, with the designs available in a neutral color palette of black and stone, as well as cobalt for an added pop of color.
“I want people to know how completely involved I am in this,” Jenner told Vogue of Khy earlier this month. “From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing.”
She continued: “There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself."
Read the original article on People.