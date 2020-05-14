Kylie Jenner Shares Her Glam Driver's License Photo as She Organizes Her New Purse Closet

Kylie Jenner has conquered the impossible.

While most of us struggle to take a somewhat-decent photo at the DMV with its terrible lighting and bright blue background, Jenner, 22, managed to take a driver's license shot that doesn't just look good, it looks like one of her professional photo shoot pics.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a picture of her license on Instagram where she struck her go-to sultry model gaze and wore her long black locks in loose waves. She captioned the photo with two white heart emojis, a car emoji and a puff of smoke emoji.

"Who else is this snatched on their drivers licence tho lol?! 💗," said fashion illustrator Hayden Williams. A fan account commented saying, "My license does nottttttttt look like this😂."

After Jenner posted her driver's license photo, she also shared a behind-the-scenes look at how she's been organizing the accessories closets inside her new $36.5 million home in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood, Holmby Hills.

"Work in progress," she captioned a photo inside the closet, which features six floor-to-ceiling shelves filled with designer shoes and handbags.

On the bottom three shelves, Jenner laid out her collection of heels including stilettos from Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and many more. The top three shelves are reserved for her handbags — with one specifically holding her extensive collection of Hermès Birkin purses. One of the Hermès bags Jenner has on display is a rare White Matte Niloticus Himalaya Crocodile Birkin, which can be found at secondhand couture shops for over $95,000.

Another row features a variety of different colored nylon Prada shoulder bags, while Jenner's top shelf houses her Louis Vuitton luggage.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared another look at her handbag collection on her Instagram Story including everything from a $5,695 Judith Leiber Stack of Cash clutch to an all-black Hermès Birkin.

When Jenner previously gave a purse closet tour inside her Calabasas home, she revealed one mini pink Hermès Birkin holds a special place in her heart because she plans on giving it to daughter Stormi Webster as her first purse.

“Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute. I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts, so when she gave me this last year it was really special,” the mom of one said.

Jenner added, “This one I’m definitely going to let Stormi wear probably when she says, ‘Mommy I want to carry a purse.’”