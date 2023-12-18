Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpses of Giant Christmas Tree and Throwback Holiday Celebrations: 'My Childhood'

'The Kardashians' star's impressive tree appeared to fill the entire entryway of her home

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner in New York City on Nov. 1, 2023; Jenner's Christmas tree

When it comes to holiday decorations, Kylie Jenner is all in.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, revealed her gigantic Christmas tree in a series of snaps and clips on her Instagram Story.

In her first video, which was set to a jazz version of “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Kylie panned her camera from the floor to the ceiling of her home to show off the huge tree, which was covered in classic white lights and decorations.

“These ornaments remind me of my childhood 🤍 my mom had them on our tree growing up,” The Kardashians star captioned the clip.

Kylie also shared a close-up of the tree and its colorful ornaments, including Santa Claus and snowman figurines, in a separate shot.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's Christmas tree decorations

The video was followed by a throwback snap of Kylie standing in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by presents, along with another childhood photo showing her with her famous sisters.

In the cute photo, Kylie and Kendall Jenner wear matching purple cardigans adorned with flowers as they stand with their older siblings Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — plus Santa Claus! — in front of a tree.

Meanwhile, in a third festive throwback, Kylie and Kendall, 28, wear matching pajamas with their grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon as they sit on a sofa filled with large Mickey and Minnie Mouse soft toys.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kendall and Kylie Jenner with their grandmother MJ

It’s not the first time Kylie has shown off her Christmas decorations this holiday season.

Last week, the mom of two offered a glimpse at a much smaller tree in her home, which she had covered in silver tinsel.

The tree, which was skinny with spare branches, had also been lined with red-beaded garlands and soft lights.



Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian with Santa Claus

Kylie’s classic trees sit in contrast to the decor chosen by her sister Kim, 43, who decided to deck out one of her kids’ rooms with six Christmas trees, including one decorated in all pink with handbags and feathers.

Meanwhile, two other trees had been covered in black-and-white checkered decorations, black Chanel baubles and black flowers.



The SKIMS founder revealed the decor in a video posted on her joint TikTok account with 10-year-old daughter North, accompanied by the caption, "Holiday decor — one of the kids rooms!🎄.”

Along with North, Kim shares Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, and Saint, 8, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Read the original article on People.