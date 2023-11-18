Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Home Life, Including Sweet Pic of Son Aire, 21 Months, Drawing

The photos come a few days after Jenner released her second drop for her new clothing line Khy, which featured puffer jackets and cargo wear

Kylie Jenner is sharing a glimpse at her recent home life.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, shared an inside look at what she’s been up to leading up to Thanksgiving week, which included watching what appeared to be her 21-month-old son Aire Webster create a one-of-a-kind work of art and hanging out with her new pup Moo Pants.

Jenner began a series of photos on her Instagram Story by snapping a shot of a beautiful sunset over a mountain.

She then went on to show baskets of fruit and vegetables which she captioned as being “from the garden.” The haul of fresh food included what appeared to be apples, papayas and oranges.

Jenner also showed some more intimate family photos including an adorable shot of her son Aire — who along with daughter Stormi Webster, 5, she shares with ex Travis Scott — just visible in the side of the frame, as he used various yellow, green and orange colored markers to draw on a white page.

It appeared that his creation was larger than its canvas as it bled over onto the wooden table underneath, which had several markings on it.

The Kylie Skin founder ended her Instagram Story with a more calming moment as she took a short clip of the fireplace burning and shared a still photo of her adorable new puppy Moo Pants laying down on the carpet while looking up at her.

The new shots appear to come after a bunch of changes for The Kardashians star, who officially legally changed her son’s name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster last month and announced that she had brought the new puppy into her home on Nov. 9.

She also recently launched a new clothing line called Khy earlier this month. Her second drop, which featured cropped and full-length puffer jackets, form-fitting cotton staples and statement cargo wear released on Wednesday.

Drop 002 came after the successful first drop from Khy, which surpassed $1 million in sales within the first hour of release on Nov. 1.

Jenner previously discussed in an interview with Vogue earlier this month just how important the success of this new project was for her.

“I want people to know how completely involved I am in this,” Jenner told the outlet. “From original concept, to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics, colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting.”

“I am the creative director of the brand and marketing,” she continued in the Vogue interview. “There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself.”

She added, "I do the creative for all my shoots. I’ve worked really hard on it, I’ve put my love into it, and I can’t wait for people to experience the clothes. It’s very personal.”



