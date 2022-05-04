Kylie Jenner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Met Gala Video, Says She Doesn't Care What People Think of Dress

Kylie Jenner is explaining the sentimental reason she doesn't care what anyone thinks about her Met Gala look.

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star, 24, shared a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube of her and her sisters getting ready for the annual charity event.

For Monday's fashionable festivities, Jenner went bridal in an Off-White gown from late designer Virgil Abloh's line topped off with a backwards baseball hat and delicate birdcage veil.

The video shows Jenner's first fitting before she takes a jet from Calabasas, California to New York City with her 3-month-old son (whose name Jenner has not publicly shared), daughter Stormi, 4, sister Khloé Kardashian, 37, mom Kris Jenner, 66, and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41.

Kylie begins Met Gala Monday by washing her face before undergoing her transformation. She shares in the video that after doing a "test glam" she is going for a "softer" look.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals

Shutterstock

"I wanted to do something big this year. Every year I've worn some type of tight mermaid dress, so this year I wanted to just wear something big, do something different," she says.

Kylie goes on to reveal "the only reason" she is attending the Met Gala.

"The only reason I came to the Met this year, to be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn't gonna go. I was like 'Unless I can go and honor Virgil' and [his wife] Shannon would want me to go and I would wear Off-White, then that's the only reason I would go today. To honor him."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iH8mWNKM8xU Married to the Met | Get Ready for the Met Gala with Me 402,671 viewsMay 4, 2022 Kylie Jenner 11.9M subscribers This year’s Met Gala was such a special night. I was honored to be attending with Off White and to pay tribute to my dear friend Virgil and his incredible legacy.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

"I feel like I was supposed to go with Off-White because Virgil and I talked about this for the last two years. I was supposed to go with him in 2020 so it feels right that my Met come back I'm going with Off-White for sure."

Kylie continues: "It also puts off the pressure of what people think about my look because I love it so much. It's so much more special to me that I don't care what people think. It's very special."

Becoming emotional, she adds, "I've already cried a few times. I actually can't talk about it until the day is over because I'm gonna cry about it."

The clip shows a note from Shannon to Kylie that reads, "Kylie, You are going to be amazingly perfect tonight. He will be with you guiding you up the stairs. We all know he never missed a party. xoxo Shannon"

Virgil Abloh

Edward Berthelot/Getty Virgil Abloh

Abloh died in November 2021 at age 41 following a two-year battle with cancer, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. The designer was known for his work as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, a role he assumed in March 2018, and CEO of the Off-White label, which he founded in 2012.

Kylie last attended the Met Ball in 2019, and the iconic Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was canceled in 2020 due to COVID concerns.