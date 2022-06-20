Kylie Jenner Shared a Rare Photo of Her Son in Father's Day Tribute to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner decided to celebrate Father's Day by giving a gift to her followers, too. On Sunday, the A-lister shared a tribute on Instagram in honor of her boyfriend and rapper, Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children — and the sweet snap gave us a rare glimpse into the couple's new life as a family of four.

Simply captioned, "happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎," the photo showcased Travis eating noodles while relaxing in bed. While Kylie and Travis's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, snoozed peacefully beside him, their newborn son was pictured cuddled on the rapper's chest. Kylie, who was likely behind the camera when the photo was taken, continued to conceal her son's identity by placing a heart emoji over his face.

Hours later, Jenner posted on Instagram to show some love for her favorite boys once again. In a captionless post, Kylie shared an up-close look at Travis's matching Nike sneakers with their 4-month-old son, formerly named Wolf. The Father's Day posts mark two of the few glimpses Kylie has given of her newborn, as the parents have yet to fully introduce her son to the world — or publicly announce his new name — since welcoming him in February.

Kylie's post comes just days after she got candid about her postpartum body on her Instagram Story. After originally sharing that she "gained 60lbs again this pregnancy," but was "down 40lbs" back in April, Jenner gave another update on her fitness journey last week.

"4 months postpartum," Jenner captioned a shot of her on the treadmill. "I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again.🙏🏻"