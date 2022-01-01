Kylie Jenner Says She's Been 'Reflecting' on 2021, Including Both 'Blessings' and 'Heartbreak'

Kylie Jenner is taking a look back at 2021.

On Friday, the 24-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a black-and-white image of herself on Instagram, in which she posed with her hands atop her growing baby bump. (Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.)

In the caption of her post, Jenner reflected on the highs and the lows of the past year.

"As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held," she wrote alongside the image. "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life."

"I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤," the Kylie Cosmetics founder added.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant with Baby No. 2! See All the Photos of Her Baby Bump

In an Instagram post of his own, Scott, 30, shared his first post following the Astroworld tragedy that occurred in November.

"Always 🤎," the "SICKO MODE" rapper captioned the shot, a black-and-white image of his side profile.

Jenner and Scott kept things relatively quiet this holiday season, more than a month after 10 concertgoers died at Scott's Astroworld Festival show in Houston on Nov. 5. (Jenner returned to Instagram on Christmas Eve with a throwback picture of Kris Jenner.)

At the time, both Scott and Jenner posted statements and mourned the deaths of the fans. That hasn't stopped public backlash against both of them, though most anger is pointed at Scott for not stopping the show soon enough. Scott and rapper Drake, who appeared for a song at the show, were named in a $750 million lawsuit filed by 125 Astroworld Festival attendees.

The victims killed were Axel Acosta, 21, Jacob Jurinek, 21; John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Franco Patiño, 21; Ezra Blount, 9; Rudy Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; Danish Baig, 27; and Bharti Shahani, 22.

In September, Jenner confirmed she's expecting her second child with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sis Stormi Webster, 3, kissing her mom's belly.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."