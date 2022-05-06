Kylie Jenner Says She's a 'Happy Girl' While Posing in a Bikini on Vacation

Kylie Jenner surfing

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is having some fun in the sun!

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared a snap to Instagram Friday of her posing on a paddle board while rocking a bikini in crystal clear water while on vacation.

"Happy girl 🦋🙏🏼🧿🌊," she captioned the photo.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pose for Romantic Beach Photos, Feed Lizards with Stormi on Family Vacation

Jenner previously shared photos and videos on social media from her family's tropical getaway.

On Thursday, the Kardashians star posted a picture of her embracing Travis Scott with the sunset behind them. She captioned the series with a few emojis, writing, "🤍🦋🌅."

In another post, the mother of two posed solo in a gathered white dress in front of the shoreline. "Love like a sunset," she wrote alongside the images.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pose for Romantic Beach Photos and Feed Lizards with Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Her Baby Son in Video Documenting Her Preparation for the Met Gala

She also shared clips on her Instagram Story of her and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi feeding beach lizards. In one video, Jenner nervously gave fruit to the reptiles before asking Stormi if she'd like to do the same. Stormi responded by excitedly screaming, "Yeah!"

A final video showed the mother-daughter duo feeding the animals together in their bathing suits — a green ensemble for Jenner and a two-piece black bikini for her little one.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to the vacation, Jenner stepped out for the 2022 Met Gala on Monday in a glamorous white ballgown and matching backwards baseball cap from Off-White, the fashion line of late designer Virgil Abloh.

In an Instagram post, Jenner shared she was supposed to attend the 2020 Met Gala with Abloh and was "humbled" to "honor his legacy" at the 2022 event.

Story continues

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals

Shutterstock

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Met Gala Video, Says She Doesn't Care What People Think of Dress

Jenner documented her process of getting ready for fashion's biggest night in a video shared on her YouTube channel and gave fans a quick glimpse of her 3-month-old son.

"Look at my son's cute shoes!" Jenner said as she squeezed his tiny foot while he was strapped in a car seat while en route to New York. "He can't even walk yet!"

Jenner and Scott welcomed their son on Feb. 2, announcing the news by posting a black-and-white photo on Instagram of Stormi holding the newborn's tiny hand.

"💙2/2/22," Jenner captioned the sweet photo at the time.