Kylie Jenner Says She's 'Going on a Hair Health Journey' While Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus

Kylie Jenner is going au naturale while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During an Instagram Live alongside her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou as part of the #doyourpartchallenge in partnership with DoorDash, Kylie, 22, revealed that she’s been rocking her natural hair while at home.

“This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” Kylie said while running her hands through her bob-length hair, which she colored dirty blonde. The makeup mogul previously showed off her natural hair on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine,” Kylie continued, explaining that she’s been doing all kinds of hair masks and is using argan oil.

Jenner also revealed she’s not wearing acrylic nails.

“I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats. My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a goo time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes, we’re so natural Stass.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shows Her Real Bob-Length Hair and Dirty Blonde Color in New Makeup-Free Photo

Although Kylie is taking a break from her glam, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been working hard on her Kylie Cosmetics line.

Kylie shared on Instagram Live Friday that she’s spent quite a lot of time focusing on her brand sharing, “I have something really special coming up with Kendall.”

“Stass and I may or may not be working on something special together,” Kylie added.

Kendall opened up about collaborating with her sister back in January during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The model, 24, announced a makeup collection with Kylie Cosmetics, following in the footsteps of sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, mom Kris Jenner and even Kylie’s daughter Stormi, who have all collaborated with Kylie on collections.

Story continues

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner

“And you’re doing a makeup collab with Kylie as well, which is very cool,” the talk show host, 62, said after congratulating Kendall on her recent Versace Spring/Summer 2020 campaign.

“Yes, we’re very excited about it,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said. “We’ve actually not said anything, that we’re doing it, yet.”

“Oh, this is an announcement?” DeGeneres asked, as the crowd cheered with excitement.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Real (Short!) Hair Length as She Gets Her Roots Touched Up

“We haven’t done one yet. I’m the last sister — or the last family member — I think. I had a contract before with another makeup company, so now I’m able to do it.

“And I might be wearing some of it tonight, right now,” the star, who rocked a winged eyeliner, shimmery bronzer and a glossy mauve-toned lip, teased. “I’m excited.”

“You look great! That’s going to be very cool … the two of you together,” DeGeneres said.

“I feel like we’re really going big because I’m her full blood,” Kendall responded. “We’re taking it seriously.”