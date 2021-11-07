Kylie Jenner Says She and Travis Scott Are 'Broken and Devastated' by Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kylie Jenner says she and Travis Scott are "broken and devastated" by the events that occurred at the Astroworld Festival on Friday that left at least eight people dead and dozens of others injured.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events," Jenner, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Stormi Webster's mother — who was in attendance — added that she is also thinking of Scott, 30, "who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community," she said.

Jenner — who faced backlash on Saturday for a since-deleted Instagram Story that showed an ambulance in the crowd — also addressed accusations that Scott, a Houston native, ignored distraught fans who were begging him to stop the show.

RELATED: Roddy Ricch Promises to Donate His Astroworld Earnings 'to the Families of this Incident'

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she shared.

Kylie Jenner Devastated by Travis Scott Astroworld Deaths

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner concluded, "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Saturday, Scott called the events at NRG Park in Houston "absolutely devastating" in a statement he shared on Twitter. He later said on his Instagram Story that he was "working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time."

The rapper added, "My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."