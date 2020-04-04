Kylie Jenner Says She Doesn't 'Want Another Baby Right Now' but Plans to Have 7 Kids 'Down the Line'

Kylie Jenner isn’t in a rush to have more kids.

The makeup mogul, who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, revealed to her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou on Instagram Live, “I don’t want another baby right now.”

Jenner, 22, shared, however, that she does “want seven kids down the line, but not right now.”

The reality star explained to Karanikolaou, 22, that pregnancy was pretty challenging and not something she takes lightly.

“Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard, I’m not ready for that just yet,” Jenner shared.

Jenner shared similar sentiments back in January when she indulged in a fan Q&A during a makeup video alongside her big sister Kim Kardashian West.

“How Kim manages being a mom of four and her work life? And Kylie, do you see yourself with four kids?” the fan asked.

“I see myself for sure having four kids,” Jenner answered, adding however that she isn’t sure when that will happen.

“I don’t have a timeline to this,” Jenner said while applying foundation on Kim, who shares four children: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months, with husband Kanye West. “I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years,” Jenner added.

A source previously told PEOPLE last June that Jenner “loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Jenner has been pretty occupied with her toddler as she practices social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jenner shared on Instagram Live with Karanikolaou that she has been spending most of her time keeping Stormi “entertained.”

“I have bought Stormi every single outdoor toy you could imagine, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything — she’s been outside everyday.”

“[She’s] just living her best life. I’m trying to keep her entertained,” Jenner continued, adding that Stormi “has no idea what’s going on” in reference to the global health crisis.

Scott, 27, shared a glimpse of Stormi’s daily activities when he posted a video last week of himself and the toddler playing basketball.

In the Instagram clip, Scott shoots hoops with Stormi in a backyard basketball court. After the father of one makes a three-pointer, Stormi — wearing gray overalls and a white T-shirt — grabs a ball and adorably tries to score her own basket.

It is not clear if Jenner and Scott are social distancing together.