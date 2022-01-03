Kylie Jenner and Rosalía Find Out They Are the Voices Behind the Viral Screaming TikTok Trend

Kylie Jenner has dinner at Carbone in New York City

Kylie Jenner is the (screaming) voice behind another viral TikTok trend – and the beauty mogul seemingly found out recently!

On her Instagram Story over the weekend, Jenner, 24, called attention to the discovery when she reshared a fan's post which featured a throwback clip of her and singer Rosalía both screaming during daughter Stormi Webster's extravagant 2nd birthday bash in February 2020.

TikTok users dug up the old clip and have been using the pair's screaming voiceover in recent videos.

The soon-to-be mom of two - who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, 30 - seemingly responded with a sense of humor to the finding: "omg 🤣🤣" she wrote, tagging the "LA FAMA" singer.

Rosalía subsequently reshared Jenner's post to her Story as well, tagging her back and responding, "queeeeeeeee 😂 😂 😂 😂"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's nieces, Penelope Disick, 9, and North West, 8, have even gotten in on their aunt's viral TikTok trend.

In December, Penelope posted a TikTok video which featured her sporting a relaxed look in a robe, headband and face mask. She began the clip mouthing her aunt's screams before it transitioned to her donning a white shirt with her hair pulled back neatly in a set of braids as she lip synced to Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody."

Similarly that same month, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared a TikTok video of herself in a white fur bucket hat and red pajamas - also screaming and lip syncing to the same late 1990s hit.

Jenner has noticeably kept a relatively low profile on social media, following November's Astroworld tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 concertgoers at the Travis Scott concert in Houston.

But on Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a message on Instagram, reflecting on the highs and lows of the past year. Alongside a black and white shot of her baring her baby bump, she wrote, "As 2022 is approaching i've been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held." She continued the post, "I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life."

"I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤," Jenner added.