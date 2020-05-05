Kylie Jenner reveals Versace ordered her to go blonde for the Met Gala
In these uncertain times, one thing remains true - our gal Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a hair switch-up - even on lockdown she’s managed to cycle through a frankly unbelievable number of colours and lengths, including everything from a dark crop to strawberry blonde to dark blonde balayage.
And, with the cancellation of everyone’s favourite Celebs-In-Feathers parade (AKA Anna Wintour’s Met Gala), many famous faces have been taking to Instagram to reminisce over past looks.
Met regular Kylie, posted a selection of snaps last night, complete with BTS nuggets about wardrobe malfunctions, disagreements with Kendall and more - but my favourite? A snap of her 2017 Versace get-up, captioned in tiny font:
“Donatella asked I go blonde last minute and we made it happen. I loved this look.”
It seems that Donatella preferred the encrusted, nude gown be paired with flaxen hair rather than Kylie’s jet black shade - her staple look at the time.
In a clip from her TV show Life of Kylie, Kylie’s seen in a hotel room with her assistant Victoria, MUA Ariel Winter and pal Jordyn Wood. Victoria gets a text from Donatella herself:
“Can I ask you guys what colour Kylie is doing her hair? Donatella is asking.”
A stunned Kylie pauses for a couple of seconds, then replies “Say, does Donatella think she should do blonde or black?”
Donatella replies “Blonde for sure, one thousand percent.”
we've arrived 💋 @donatella_versace
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT
After the exchange, Kylie can be seen excitedly planning the Instagram caption: "When Donatella says blonde, you go blonde." (Side note: How is this simultaneously the most and least relatable thing I've ever heard?
This isn't the last time she paired a Versace dress with hair overhaul - remember her lilac interpretation of 2019's 'Camp' brief?
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on May 6, 2019 at 8:23pm PDT
One thing's for sure, whenever the Met Gala makes a victorious return to our lives at the other end of social distancing, I'll be keeping a close eye on whatever Donny does next with our Kylie.
