Kylie Jenner reveals Versace ordered her to go blonde for the Met Gala

Photo credit: Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

In these uncertain times, one thing remains true - our gal Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a hair switch-up - even on lockdown she’s managed to cycle through a frankly unbelievable number of colours and lengths, including everything from a dark crop to strawberry blonde to dark blonde balayage .

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And, with the cancellation of everyone’s favourite Celebs-In-Feathers parade (AKA Anna Wintour’s Met Gala), many famous faces have been taking to Instagram to reminisce over past looks.



Met regular Kylie, posted a selection of snaps last night, complete with BTS nuggets about wardrobe malfunctions, disagreements with Kendall and more - but my favourite? A snap of her 2017 Versace get-up, captioned in tiny font:



“Donatella asked I go blonde last minute and we made it happen. I loved this look.”









It seems that Donatella preferred the encrusted, nude gown be paired with flaxen hair rather than Kylie’s jet black shade - her staple look at the time.

In a clip from her TV show Life of Kylie, Kylie’s seen in a hotel room with her assistant Victoria, MUA Ariel Winter and pal Jordyn Wood. Victoria gets a text from Donatella herself:

“Can I ask you guys what colour Kylie is doing her hair? Donatella is asking.”

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

A stunned Kylie pauses for a couple of seconds, then replies “Say, does Donatella think she should do blonde or black?”

Donatella replies “Blonde for sure, one thousand percent.”

After the exchange, Kylie can be seen excitedly planning the Instagram caption: "When Donatella says blonde, you go blonde." (Side note: How is this simultaneously the most and least relatable thing I've ever heard?

This isn't the last time she paired a Versace dress with hair overhaul - remember her lilac interpretation of 2019's 'Camp' brief?

Story continues

One thing's for sure, whenever the Met Gala makes a victorious return to our lives at the other end of social distancing, I'll be keeping a close eye on whatever Donny does next with our Kylie.

Follow Kate on Instagram

You Might Also Like