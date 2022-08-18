Kylie Jenner Revealed She Almost Wasn't Named Kylie

Kylie Jenner Sheer Twisted Halter Neck Top Instagram

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner almost wasn't named Kylie. This week, the beauty mogul participated in the viral TikTok trend where users reveal their name and then the name their parents almost gave them.

In a short clip shared to the social media platform, a makeup-free Kylie is pictured cuddling next to her 4-year-old daughter Stormi in bed, before teasing: "My name is Kylie, but it was almost…" Seconds later, the name Kennedy flashed across the screen alongside glamorous snapshots of Kylie taken over the years, including one of her in a black bikini, sheer lingerie, and the graphic bodycon dress she wore during her 25th birthday celebration. She also cleverly added a photo of a Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit with "Kennedy Cosmetics" written across the packaging.

"Doesn't hit the same," she captioned the TikTok. However, many fans appeared to disagree. "OK but Kendall and Kennedy go really well together," wrote one user, while another added, "I think it would match with your vibe."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her 25th Birthday in a Sparkly Sheer Party Dress

This isn't the first time Kylie's name has been a hot topic of conversation. Back in 2019, Kris Jenner revealed that Kendall and Kylie almost didn't have "K" names during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "You were really into Js," Kim reminded Kris. "You were like: 'Okay, since I did Ks, I'm gonna do Js.' And then last minute, you're like: 'I'm gonna do Ks.'"

The momager admitted it took her a long time to decide what to name Kylie — specifically. "We just kept saying: 'Kendall and… Sophia. Kendall and Jane,'" she explained. "You know, trying to think of what went with Kendall. It was 'Kendall and Kelly,' and then when we got to 'Kendall and Kylie,' we were like, 'That's it.' Kendall and Kylie had to go together."