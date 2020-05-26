Kylie Jenner Responds to Drake Calling Her 'A Side Piece' in Leaked Track

Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

From ELLE

Following Drake's Instagram post explaining the leaked track in which Kylie Jenner was called a 'side piece'" the make-up mogul reportedly has a response of her own.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

E! News reported, 'She has no hard feelings about it. She knew it was old.'

The Kardashian 'insider' then continued, 'Her and Drake are still very good friends and she just laughed it off.' It was also claimed that Kylie 'appreciated' the fact that Drake almost immediately posted about the song, setting the record straight.

Drake just played his unreleased song w/ Future ‘20 Hoes/Kendall & Kylie’ 🦉 pic.twitter.com/UbheiZqwFD — follow @theStrapped (@theleakedhub) May 21, 2020

Photo credit: Instagram

For anyone secretly hoping that Drake and Kylie are dating, it would seem that the two are just friends, as E!'s source explained, 'Drake and Kylie still keep in touch regularly and all is good.'

Drake and Kylie were first romantically linked in 2019 after reports surfaced that they were getting close at the rapper's 33rd birthday party. When his collaboration with Future leaked, Drake was quick to shut down any rumours it might have started. He posted on his Instagram Stories, 'Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.'

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like