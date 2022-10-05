Kylie Jenner Responds To Claims She Was A 'Mean Girl' To Bella Hadid At PFW

Photo credit: Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has responded to comments suggesting that she and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou [Stassie] were 'mean girling' Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week.



Speculation surfaced on social media after Kylie and Stassie were spotted on the front row at Bella's Coperni show (featuring her now-viral sprayed-on dress).

Video clips shared on TikTok and Twitter appear to show the pair talking during the show, with some social users claiming that the chat was 'giving very much "mean girls" vibes'. However, Kylie has now spoken out to clarify exactly what was said.

See the moment the best friends were filmed chatting here:

Following the video, Twitter and TikTok users speculated about what Kylie and Stassie could have been talking about, with one tweeting, 'Not sure, but it looks like Kylie and Stassie in the audience giggling and laughing while art is happening and for some reason [I don't know why] but it's giving very much "mean girls" vibes... [sic]'

Another on TikTok added, 'Was that Kylie and Stass talking in the back during the zoom in??? [sic]'

Not sure, but it looks like Kylie & Stassie in the audience giggling and laughing while art is happening and 4 some reason Iono y but it's giving very much 'mean girls' vibes...😕🧐👀 — NifieLove (@LoveNifie) October 4, 2022

A third took to TikTok to speculate, 'I bet they [said] something like "damn she looks so hot and giggled" [sic].' Kylie then apparently responded to the TikTok comment, writing, 'We said she's hot as f***, we could never 🤣🤣🤣, [sic]' according to screenshots of the TikTok shared on Reddit.

We're glad Kylie's spoken out to clear this one up.

ELLE UK has reached out to Karanikolaou's reps for comment.





