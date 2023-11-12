Kylie Jenner Proves Tights Are Pants at SNL Afterparty

Kylie Jenner proved tights are pants while attending the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City on Saturday.

The makeup mogul joined her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who hosted the show that night, dressed in a skintight all-black fit composed of an itty-bitty off-the-shoulder minidress, opaque tights, and heels. She finished off her sophisticated look with black shades and a small black purse and wore her hair down in soft waves.

Jenner has stepped out in other skintight looks recently, including chic monochrome bodysuits from the debut collection of her clothing brand, Khy .

The Call Me By Your Name actor—who has hosted the sketch comedy show once before in December 2020 —brought some color to the pair with a blue-and-red hoodie, purple corduroy jacket, gray jeans, black-and-white converse, and a black baseball cap.

Jenner and Chalamet have been linked together since at least April . They were seen last week at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art when Chalamet supported Jenner at WSJ Magazine’s 2023 Innovator Awards. Jenner received the brand innovator of the year award for her clothing line Khy. For the occasion, the couple coordinated in dark looks with Jenner in a custom-made Ferragamo brown gown with a faux leather bodice and Chalamet in an all-black Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Also at the post-show event, were Sophie Turner and Dakota Johnson. The Game of Thrones alum dressed in her trusty black maxi coat and riding boots, adding a pink pop of color with her purse. The Fifty Shades actress stepped out in all-black, wearing a mid-length coat, maxi skirt with a slit, and tall black boots, which she accented with a glowy golden purse.

