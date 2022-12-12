Kylie Jenner Paired Her Black Latex Bikini with Fuzzy Boots

When in Aspen.

Nothing gets between the KarJenners and their bikini selfies — not even the freezing Aspen cold.



In an effort to one-up her sister Kendall Jenner, who famously wore a pair of Miu Miu moon boots and a string bikini in the snow during last year's trip to the ski town, Kylie came up with her own weather-defying combination. On Sunday, the reality star shared a slideshow of photos from her winter getaway, wearing a Good American black latex bikini with fuzzy camel boots and an oversized bathrobe as her coverup. Captioning the carousel with two freezing face emojis, Kylie accessorized with nighttime sunglasses and pulled her hair back into a high ponytail.



She also posted a second set of images with beauty influencer Yris Palmer in a hot tub, writing "midnight swim."

At this point, it's practically a KarJenner tradition to take a bikini photo in sub-zero temperatures. Kendall did it last year, and shortly after, Kourtney shared snapshots of herself in a silver two-piece swimsuit with a white cowboy hat and puffy boots during her Aspen vacation.



Despite being a mom to Stormi Webster, 4, and her 10-month-old son whose name has yet to be revealed, Kylie probably isn't going to stop with the bikini snaps anytime soon. "I'm still a mom but these are the years that I'm supposed to be naked with my titties out ass out," she said during a confessional on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, adding: "F—k yeah."

