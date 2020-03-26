Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Missing Balmain Show Last Year Due to Strep and Staph Infection

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the “sickest” she’s “ever been.”

On Wednesday, Jenner, 22, addressed her reason for missing Balmain’s Spring 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week last year, explaining she had a “strep and staph infection.”

In response to an Instagram post uploaded by fan account @KylieSnapchat, which shared that the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will show Jenner being hospitalized due to the illness, the Kylie Cosmetics founder commented, “It was the sickest I’ve ever been.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“For those wondering I never had flu-like symptoms! I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all),” Jenner explained.

As fans recall, Jenner revealed back in September — just days after missing the Emmys — that she’s been forced to skip her scheduled appearance at the fashion show — where she was set to serve as the Artistic Director of Makeup — in Paris as she was “really sick and unable to travel.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kylie Jenner

“So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing],” she began her tweet. “Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

Jenner had previously announced that the Kylie x Balmain makeup collection will be unveiled during the French luxury brand’s Paris Fashion Week ready-to-wear show at the historic Opera Garnier on Friday, Sept. 27 and launches the same day on kyliecosmetics.com.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Buy Masks and Face Shields for Coronavirus First Responders

Jenner added in her note to fans at the time that she’d still be cheering her Balmain family on from her home.

Story continues

Kylie Jenner/instagram

“Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn’t just for the runway… I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to be an epic event, and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!”

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Teases Sister Kylie for Throwback Photo: ‘Aren’t We Fighting?’

Jenner canceling her appearance at Paris Fashion Week came after the star reportedly checked into a Los Angeles hospital, according to TMZ.

The makeup mogul was experiencing “a very painful throat and fever for several days and that’s why she was hospitalized,” a source told PEOPLE.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Thursday at 8 p.m. on ET on E!