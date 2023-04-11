This is the highlighter Kylie Jenner is ‘obsessed’ with, and, no, it’s not from Kylie Cosmetics

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When a multimillionaire is a fan of a $35 makeup product, you know it has to be good.

In her latest Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Kylie Jenner shared a tutorial for her current everyday makeup routine. Naturally, the makeup mogul used plenty of Kylie Cosmetics products, including a lip scrub, blush, mascara, eyeshadow and more. But she also dabbled with a few other beauty favorites of hers — including a particularly pretty highlighter.

In the video, around the seven-minute mark, Jenner picks up a product and says, “I found this in my drawer. I am obsessed! It’s an all-over face highlighter.” The product in question is Nudestix’s Nudies Glow Highlighter Stick, which Nudestix confirmed on Instagram Jenner used in the shade Bubbly Bebe.

Described as a “multi-use glow stick highlighter,” this product comes in Nudestix’s recognizable dual-ended packaging with the highlighter on one end and a brush on the other. Kylie applied the golden shade to the high points of her cheekbones with her fingertips, but you can also use it on your nose, cupid’s bow and eyes with your fingers or a makeup brush.

The highlighter’s formula is incredibly lightweight and buildable, making it a perfect addition to your everyday look. The end result is shimmery and dewy without any chunks of glitter left behind. Plus, Nudestix’s Nudies Glow Highlighter Stick also comes in several other shades, including rose gold and a pearlescent pink option.

While $35 isn’t cheap for one item, we love the fact that it comes with a convenient brush, and since a little goes a long way, chances are you’ll be able to use this highlighter stick for quite a while.

You can shop this Kylie-approved must-have on Nudestix’s website as well as at Sephora and Ulta.

