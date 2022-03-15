Kylie Jenner Is Normalizing Non-Traditional Families

Lately, it seems like everyone has baby fever as Kylie Jenner recently gave birth to her second child with older sister Kourtney Kardashian trying to add a little one to her family of three. Meanwhile, Rihanna is easily becoming the most fashionable mom-to-be as she andA$AP Rocky are expecting. Not to mention, Grimes and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk shocked us when they revealed the birth of their second daughter.

While the eldest Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker, Rihanna, Grimes and Jenner are both unwed, reflecting a much needed shift in our society’s expectations that mandate couples be married in order to conceive and raise children. According to experts, this recent celebrity phenomenon has wider implications as non-traditional family structures become more visible.

It’s about time.