Kylie Jenner Has ‘Mommy Night’ Out with Mom Kris — See the Photos!

The famous mother-daughter enjoyed a night out on the town

kylie jenner/instagram Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner are serving up some glam!

The famous mother-daughter duo posed for a car ride selfie together as they spent the evening out on the town.

“Mommy nights are the best nights 🖤,” Kylie, 26, captioned an Instagram carousel of the two taking selfies. “I love you my precious girl 🥰❤️😍❤️,” Kris, 68, wrote in the comments. The momager of six also reposted the upload to her Instagram Story.

In the Khy founder’s post, she wore a black long-sleeved top and a matching black form-fitting skirt. Keeping her makeup and jewelry minimal, the reality star — who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 22 months, with ex Travis Scott — wore two silver studs in her right ear.

Kevin Mazur/WireImag Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner

On Kris’ story, she posted details on “today’s glam,” which included a smokey eye makeup look completed by her makeup artist Ash Holm.

During the holiday season, Kris has been making her rounds, spending quality time with each of her children.

“We took the kids to see ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ last night at the Hollywood Pantages Theater! 💚🎄,” Kris captioned two Instagram photos on Saturday. “The Grinch is one [of] my favorite Christmas stories and it was magical to see the live show with the kids. The performances were so amazing!"

In the first slide, she leaned in to kiss the costumed character on the cheek while her granddaughters True Thompson, 5½, and Dream Kardashian, 7, stood with an unidentified playmate in front of a Grinch photo backdrop.

For the second picture, Kris stepped out and her daughter Khloé Kardashian stepped in to pose with the little girls and the Christmas villain.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian also joined in on the family fun, sharing what appeared to be a couple of throwback photos of the family from this past summer — including a rare glimpse of her 13-year-old nephew Mason.

In the first Instagram picture, the American Horror Story: Delicate actress, 43, held daughter Chicago, 5, on her hip while daughter North, 10, stood beside her mother.

The gang grew for the second photo as they were joined by Kim's 4-year-old son Psalm, pictured with his broken arm from the summer.

Her son Saint, 8, was also included as the siblings stood with Scott Disick, 40, his daughter Penelope, 11, and son Mason — whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44.

"Everything," Kim captioned the pics.



