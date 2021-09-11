Kylie Jenner Made a Case for Wearing a Crop Top While Pregnant

Nobody does maternity style quite like Kylie Jenner. In the days following the announcement that she's expecting baby number two, Jenner has debuted her growing stomach in everything from a leather minidress to a see-through lace bodysuit, and yesterday, she took the pregnancy crop top for a spin.

Wearing a comfy yet tailored sweatsuit, Kylie paired a light gray cropped crewneck with matching flare-leg pants that fit snugly against her waist while heading to dinner at Nobu in New York City. She pulled together her monochromatic outfit with a long jacket and pointed-toe boots in a similar shade.

A bright white handbag and bronze eyeshadow provided the finishing touches to her look.

This week, Kylie has not been hesitant to show off her expectant belly. After hiding her first pregnancy until after welcoming Stormi, the reality star decided to do things differently this time around. "Kylie is showing and was ready to share," a source told People about her decision to showcase her changing body. "She is beyond excited."

They added, "She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi. She just wanted to wait until it felt right. She loves her baby bump and has a gorgeous glow."