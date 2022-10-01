Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Brows

Kylie Jenner is slowly but surely changing up her signature look.

On September 30, Kylie introduced a new, shorter haircut while attending the Loewe spring/summer 2023 runway show in Paris, France. Though Kylie appeared to rock a shoulder-length bob in photos from the event, a post on her own Instagram revealed a slightly longer, layered cut. However, it was still a change from her previous waist-length style.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 30, 2022 MEGA

While she debuted the new chop in a pair of menswear-inspired Loewe briefs, she opted for a black bra, matching underwear, and a pair of thigh-high boots to show off her newly bleached brows. First showing off the process on Instagram Stories, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a series of photos with her freshly blonde brows on Instagram on October 1.

“Slay sleep repeat,” she captioned the unrecognizable images. Well, Kim Kardashian at least recognized the undergarments. She commented on the slideshow, “Skims bras?”

Instagram/@KylieJenner

It appears that Kylie Jenner is taking her time when it comes to revamping her look—just like she's taking her time renaming her seven-month-old son. While Jenner announced in March that she and partner Travis Scott were no longer referring to their son as Wolf Webster, the reality star is still not ready to reveal his new name. Technically, it's still Wolf on his birth certificate!

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kylie opened up about the “pressure” she felt to choose a name for her son at the hospital. "We really didn't have a name," Kylie tells Kris Jenner during the episode, per E! News. "I just thought it was gonna just come to us when we saw him. And it didn't." Ultimately, they had to put something on his birth certificate. "So, we just put Wolf Webster in that moment," Kylie continued. "Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?'"

Now Kylie is waiting until they are really sure before making any kind of announcement, joking, "god forbid we change it again."

