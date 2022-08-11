Kylie Jenner Looks Exactly Like Sister Kendall In These Throwback Birthday Photos

Sophie Williams
·2 min read
Photo credit: Mindy Small - Getty Images
Photo credit: Mindy Small - Getty Images

Kylie Jenner celebrated turning 25 yesterday, and members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were out in full force to wish the youngest sibling a happy birthday. From sister Kendall sharing the cutest childhood photos to her IG stories (we can't deal with how sweet the cheerleader pic is) to the birthday girl herself sharing images of her first birthday, it's momager Kris Jenner's post that literally stopped us in our tracks.

The matriarch of the famous family posted a series of snaps that show the Kylie Cosmetics founder from a toddler to a child to the present day. But the one thing that caught our eye was how much a little Kylie looks *exactly* like her big sister Kenny.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

The 66-year-old shared the photos with a heartfelt caption that read: 'Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!'

The business mogul also praised her youngest daughter on her mothering skills, writing: 'I love watching you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always.'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

But amongst the snaps of a cute Kylie wearing her hair in bunches and an even cuter one of her wearing a cowboy hat at a younger age, it was the pic of her and Kendall standing next to each other wearing purple and pink princess dresses that literally made us do a double take.

The two youngest sisters have the exact same nose and lips, and if Kylie was a little older, they could absolutely pass as twins. And after noticing the resemblance, you can so see the similarity between the two in the other photos, especially the ones of kid Kylie. OK, we can't deal with any more cuteness now.

