Kylie Jenner's Latest Halloween Costume Included the Deepest Plunging Neckline and a Sky-High Hairdo

Averi Baudler
2 min read

A true high point in her Halloween history.

<p>Kylie Jenner Instagram</p>

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Halloweekend may very well be Kylie Jenner’s Super Bowl. Just days after she broke the internet with an extremely on-point Bride of Frankenstein look, the Kylie Cosmetics founder somehow topped herself by dressing up in an even sexier ensemble: Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark.

On Sunday night, Jenner shared multiple Instagram posts detailing the festive OOTN (outfit of the night). In one captionless dump, the A-lister gave followers a close-up look at her glam through a trio of selfies showcasing her sky-high black beehive hairdo complete with face-framing bangs and waist-length tresses. A bright red lip and cat eyeliner made up the rest of her makeup, and Kylie paired the look with a long-sleeve black dress (which featured a plunging neckline), silver snake drop earrings, and dagger-like black nails.

<p>Kylie Jenner Instagram</p>

Kylie Jenner Instagram

:


This wasn’t the only Elvira outfit Jenner wore, however, and a separate post showed “Kyriva” posing in front of a black spiderweb while wearing a white jeweled bra featuring spider-shaped nipple tassels. In the snap, Kylie also sported a sequined fringe thong, thigh-high stockings, and a glitzy sheer bolero, and she accessorized with the same towering hairdo as before.

The youngest KarJenner sister wasn’t the only member of the family to go all-out for Halloween. Over the weekend, social media also saw Kendall Jenner dress up as Jessie from Toy Story in denim underwear and cow-print chaps and Kim undergo a full-body transformation to take on the persona of Marvel X-Men’s bright blue villain, Mystique.

