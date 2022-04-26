Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian sent emails to E! executives expressing concern that Blac Chyna was hurting Rob Kardashian and the 'credibility' of their brand

Courtroom artist sketch shows, from left, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles on April 19, 2022. They are the defendants in Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the family. The Associated Press

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian reached out to E! Network executives about Blac Chyna in 2016.

The sisters urged the network cancel "Rob & Chyna" after an alleged physical altercation between the couple.

"She doesn't love him," a then-19-year-old Jenner wrote about Chyna and Rob.

Two of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters reached out to E! Network executives in December 2016 to express concern about the tumultuous relationship between their brother Rob Kardashian and his then-fiancé Blac Chyna, as well as the future of the couple's spinoff show, "Rob & Chyna."

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both sent separate emails to the network following an alleged physical altercation between Rob Kardashian and Chyna in December 2016 urging E! to cancel the couple's reality show after its first season.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is seeking $100 million in damages from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. She alleges they unfairly trash-talked her to E! executives five years ago following her split with Rob Kardashian, leading to the cancellation of her "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" spinoff series. The Kardashian-Jenners deny these allegations.

In court on Monday, attorneys for both Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenners read pieces of the two emails sent by Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian on December 20, 2016, in which both women expressed their "strong" desire that E! cancel the couple's show.

"We all know filming isn't my favorite, but I'll sacrifice and give you episodes and stories," a then-19-year-old Kylie Jenner wrote, assuring the email's recipients that her sisters would also step up their screen time to make up for any dearth in content as a result of canceling "Rob & Chyna."

Kylie Jenner also alleged in her email that the "only reason" Chyna was with Rob was because of the TV show and said the series' continuation would only continue giving "this toxic woman" more money.

"She doesn't love him," Jenner wrote. "If we really all love Rob, we need to come together and protect him."

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister took the stand on Monday, telling an LA jury that she didn't believe Chyna's love for her half-brother was genuine, suggesting that the exotic-dancer-turned-model struck up a relationship with Rob in response to Kylie starting a relationship with the rapper Tyga, the father of Chyna's child.

In a separate email sent the same day, Khloe Kardashian expressed similar concerns to E! executives.

"The sisters are clearly concerned for our brother's safety and the credibility of the brand," Khloe Kardashian wrote, saying that Chyna and Rob's publicized issues were "tarnishing" the family's image.

The emails came up during testimony from Jeff Olde, former vice president of development and programming at E! who played a significant role in getting "Rob & Chyna" greenlit initially.

Olde told the courtroom that the network's decision not to re-up "Rob & Chyna" for a second season was based on the fact that the couple had split acrimoniously and no longer provided the "fun, lighthearted" entertainment that the show had been based upon — not because of any input from other Kardashian family members.

"I don't really take directions from 17-year-olds," Olde said, referring to a teenaged Kylie Jenner.

Olde testified that the network and the Kardashian family agreed to roll Rob Kardashian and Chyna's storylines into "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," planning for the series to showcase the couple's counseling journey. Olde said if the two had ultimately reconciled, everyone involved was open to renewing "Rob & Chyna" for another season.

Monday marked the start of the second week of the trial, which has already elicited several sensational moments following testimony from Chyna, Kardashian-matriarch Kris Jenner, and several others.

