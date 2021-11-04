Kylie Jenner just shared a VERY 2000s twinning moment with Kendall

Photo credit: @kyliejenner - Instagram

Kendall Jenner just turned 26 and, in true Kardashian style, the family celebrated by taking to Instagram to share a whole look of glorious throwback pics (a tradition we know and love). While the whole crew went and shared their own favourite snaps, which we'll get into in just a bit, it's Kylie Jenner's very 2000s twinning moment that really takes the cake, IMO.

"happy birthday to my sister, my partner in crime, my best friend! i wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else. i love you forever horsegirlkj 🐴" writes Kylie, sharing a picture from when they were kids.

In the photo, Kendall and Kylie sit next to each other wearing matching outfits, consisting of white t-shirts emblazoned with the Prada logo (can't quite relate, to be honest - I was rockin' Groovy Chick at their age), teamed with blue hipster jeans, featuring what appears to be iron-on patches. Yup, name a more 2000s outfit.

As you might've guessed, it's a really cute pic of the pair back in the day - check it out for yourself:

Celebs took to the comment section to share their appreciation for the pic. ""❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote Khloé Kardashian, while hair guru, Jen Atkin, added "😂".

Kendall went on to share Ky's pic on her own Stories, adding the flaming heart and cute face emojis:

Photo credit: @kendalljenner - Instagram

Ken's other sis posted sweet throwback snaps on the 'gram to celebrate her birthday, with Khloé posting more childhood pics and a thoughtful caption.

"Happy birthday to the girl that makes my life feel like magic! You make things sparkle in only a way that you can. Kendall you are one of the most loyal rare gentle souls I've ever known! Your spirit is glittering gold, you're magnetic, inspiring, you bring a joy that's so infectious, people always want more of you. You leave an imprint on all the ones you meet.

"You're still yet curious, innocent and loving. I love that no matter what, you have not let anything or anyone take away the magic that is you. The quirks that make you so freaking fabulous! No matter how old you get I will always be here to validate your dreams. Support you in all that you do. Love you madly more and more everyday. I will give you the love you so freely give to me. Happy birthday sweet beautiful sister! May you be spoiled rotten by everyone who knows you today and everyday!"

"My baby Kenny @kendalljenner" wrote Kim on her own grid. "You are the cutest prettiest human alive 👽 you actually aren’t real, you’re perfect! Happy Birthday. I love you to infinity and beyond ♾"

Also, how cute is this pic, shared by Kourtney?

Kris wished Kendall a fab day with an extended caption and a handful of, you guessed it, retro photos.

"Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!

"Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!! You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy 💕💕💕"

Happy birthday, Kendall!

