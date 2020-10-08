Kylie Jenner just rocked glossy ‘90s pigtails like Khloe and we’re *feeling* it

From Cosmopolitan

Ponytail lovers across the world, I've got some heartbreaking news - things are about to get a whole lot more pigtail-y.



Long story short, to catch you up, Ariana Grande, official purveyor of ponytails got ombre pigtails. And so, naturally, everyone else got pigtails - including Khloe Kardashian, who posted a picture with an incredible resemblance to the singer earlier this week.

It's not the first time Kylie's experimented with pigtails of course (she's tried everything under the sun). But where in the past the pigtails have been secured with cute mini-elastics, this time, she's gone big.



Those glowy highlights and tumbling curls are fully volumised, curled and coiffed into a mane-like formation - and we're feeling it. This look's also a perfect way to try the pigtails trend if you're nervous to get on board, because the sheer volume camouflages the sheer pigtailishness (yes, it's a word, I've decided) of the look.

The glossiness of the pigtails is also a development - recently, Kylie's been sticking to super textured looks, like bohemian Joss Stone vibes, summery crimped looks and beachy waves.



So, a return to her high-glam glossy style is not only a bit of a departure - it possibly also signals a new glossy chapter for Ky-Jen's hair as we approach the A/W months.



Kylie shared two snaps of the look, one zoomed out fully so we could appreciate the sheer magnitude of her XXL pigtails, and a close-up, on which mama Kris commented "You are amazing" - cuuuuute.







Here's Khloe's own tribute to the pigtail, FYI:









Catch you later, I'll be here painstakingly trying to get a straight parting in my hair.

