Kylie Jenner just put her own spin on the tiiiiny mini skirt trend

Photo credit: @kyliejenner - Instagram

By now you've probably noticed that the micro mini skirt - y'know, the kind that you have to stand toootally upright in? - is shaping up to be a major spring/summer fashion trend. From the viral Miu Miu design that ignited the whole fanfare to celebs like Rihanna now embracing the tiny hemline, the mini has officially reached 'It-piece' status. Now, Kylie Jenner's just gone and debuted her own spin on the trend, and we're so here for it.

Overnight, Kylie shared a series of pics from a press day for the family's new namesake Hulu show, airing next week. "KARDASHIANS press day 🤍 our new show airs April 14th on HULU @kardashianshulu" writes Ky. In the snaps, the makeup mogul wears a relaxed ivory suiting situation. Up top, she's sporting a slouchy oversized blazer, fastened at the front with a key - yep, you read that right, who even needs buttons anymore?

As we move further down, Ky teams the tailored top with a teeny tiny mini skirt in the same material. The high, asymmetrical design also features a raw edge hem, underneath which you can see she's wearing a pair of semi-sheer linen trousers. This extra detail adds a more relaxed vibe to the micro mini trend, with the Kardashian even deeming it approps for a work event.

Photo credit: @kyliejenner - Instagram

Accessories wise, Ky finishes the look with stacked silver rings and a clear glass top handle bag complete with, what appears to be, little devil horns. It's not exactly the kind of bag you can sling over your shoulder around town but it still looks pretty cool, IMO. Inside, you can spy a couple of pink makeup prods, likely from her own beauty line, because the Kardashians always pay attention to detail.

Photo credit: @kyliejenner - Instagram

Fans were loving Ky's latest 'fit, sharing their thoughts in the comments section:

What do you reckon, would you consider trying Kylie's spin on the mini skirt trend?



