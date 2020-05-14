Kylie Jenner Just Posted Her Stretch Marks With Zero Shame

Photo credit: Instagram

From Seventeen

Kylie Jenner has made it clear that she has no time/energy/patience for unsolicited comments about her body – because it created life and that's freaking awesome. In fact, last month, she served an important lesson in Don't Comment on Other Peoples' Bodies to a rude af commenter who said she looked "better" before having her daughter Stormi. She hit 'em with a no-BS, "i birthed a baby."

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Her recent Instagram Stories supplied that same energy. While soaking up the sun on the patio of her new resort-style mansion, the billionaire beauty guru shared an unedited photo of her stretch marks, in all their glory. They say: "yeah, I can feed a human, nbd."

Photo credit: Instagram

In the past, Kylie has gotten super honest about all the physical changes she went through during her pregnancy. In a YouTube video (with Jordyn Woods, AWKWARD) Kylie told viewers: "I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs [are] bigger."

Even with all those changes, though, the mom of one says she's "so happy. I would have done the same thing over again."

Follow Kelsey on Instagram!

You Might Also Like