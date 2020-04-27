Kylie Jenner Just Found the Perfect White Crop Top — and It’s Only $26

The art of shopping for great basics is one we take quite seriously. Not only do wardrobe staples — like a classic white T-shirt or a great-fitting pair of black leggings — need to stand up to consistent wash and wear, but they also need to look good while doing it. After all, with so many options out there, finding the one basic you can count on to pull together any outfit is a certain kind of science.

It looks like Kylie Jenner has saved us all some time by ending the search for the perfect white crop top. Without a Lays chip bag in site, the beauty mogul took to Instagram yesterday to share a series of selfies with her followers, in which she teamed a pair of high-waisted Alexander Wang jeans with this $26 crop top by Naked Wardrobe.

It’s not the first time the star has worn Naked Wardrobe. She and her sisters have been known to reach for the celeb-loved basics brand’s bodysuits and rompers on more than one occasion. Not to be that person, but if it’s good enough for the Kardashian-Jenners, we’re certainly willing to add it to our own shopping carts.

Finding the ideal white crop top can be a struggle: You want something that’s comfy but still chic enough to dress up for a night out. Some stretch in the material is great, but not so much that it becomes entirely sheer. Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to finding the perfect crop top, and thankfully, Kylie’s expert pick from Naked Wardrobe checks all of our boxes.

Its delicate funnel neck detailing adds just enough flair to set it apart from the crowd, but it’s still easy to pair it with just about anything in your closet. And with a price tag of $26, you can bet we'll be ordering the top in black, too.

You can head to Nordstrom to get the Kylie Jenner-approved crop top you’ll want to wear on repeat, and check out more basics from Naked Wardrobe.

Buy It! Naked Wardrobe Sweet T Crop Top, $26; nordstrom.com