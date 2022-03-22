Kylie Jenner just announced that her son’s name is no longer Wolf

Photo credit: @kyliejenner - Instagram

Kylie Jenner just surprised fans with an update about her growing family: she and partner Travis Scott have decided to change their newborn baby's name. Their son, born on 2/2/22, was originally introduced as "Wolf Webster." The news was revealed in a brief Instagram story update, letting her followers know that they no longer felt the name was the right fit.

Kylie said, “FYI our sons [sic] name isn’t Wolf anymore 😅😅 We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. 🙏” The baby is Kylie's second child; she also has a four-year-old daughter, Stormi, with Scott.

The news came on the same day that Kylie shared an intimate, 10-minute YouTube video chronicling her second pregnancy journey. The reality star has famously kept her pregnancies private, despite living a very public-facing life. Her first pregnancy wasn't formally announced at all until the birth; something that is likely no easy feat when you're part of one of the world's most famously photographed families.

Kylie announced her second pregnancy earlier though, so fans have been eagerly following along for updates. Twitter, naturally, had a field day with the name change news. Some fans understood, saying that it makes sense to get to know your newborn child before legally naming them. Others speculated that the couple changed the name after facing criticism online. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to unique baby names though (True, Psalm, Saint, North, Reign, Chicago...) so it wouldn't be surprising if it was simply the former situation.

not kylie jenner casually announcing on her story they’re not calling their son wolf anymore pic.twitter.com/I4lSBUzNmW — mjc (@MC_squared_) March 22, 2022

In the meantime, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the baby's new name.

