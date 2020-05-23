Kylie Jenner Jokes About Getting 'All Dressed with Nowhere to Go' as She Shows Off Night-Out Look
Kylie Jenner doesn't need any big plans to still look fabulous.
On Saturday, the makeup mogul revealed that her Friday night plans, like most of her fans, did not involve going anywhere. Nonetheless, Jenner put on a chic outfit for her night in and snapped a series of photos while still sitting in a car.
The 22-year-old reality star sported a black leather tube top paired with light wash jeans and accessorized the look with black sunglasses, a butterfly chain necklace and a jeweled ring.
Jenner tied her dirty blonde hair back in two half up, half down ponytails, keeping a few strands of hair draped over the front of her face.
"Got all dressed last night with nowhere to go," Jenner wrote.
got all dressed last night with nowhere to go. i hope everyone is staying busy & safe 🖤🖤🦋
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on May 23, 2020 at 11:40am PDT
"I hope everyone is staying busy & safe," she said, adding a blue butterfly emoji to match her necklace.
The reality star also shared two additional photos to her Instagram Story that were taken from the car photoshoot.
Jenner is seen looking at the camera in one picture while she has her head turned down in another. In both photos, the cosmetic guru is seen tugging on one of her ponytails.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Shortly after posting the snap, two of Jenner's older sisters shared their love for the look.
"The cutest!!!!! 🖤," Kim Kardashian West replied while Khloé Kardashian commented, "Flyest!!!!"
The star's momager, Kris Jenner, also joined in, gushing "You are a little cutie 😍."
On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealed that even while she's home on video calls, she likes to get dressed up.
my days are made up of zoom meetings and playing dress up ☁️⚡️⚡️
A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on May 21, 2020 at 2:44pm PDT
The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing a long sleeve white bodysuit and white leather boots with the caption, “my days are made up of zoom meetings and playing dress up☁️⚡️⚡️.”
For the living room photoshoot, Jenner styled her long hair in two half up, half down ponytails with face-framing pieces left out of the elastic on either side, showing off her two-toned blonde color.
The makeup mogul sported a simple winged eyeliner-glossy lip combo, and in true KarJenner fashion, she accessorized with an Hermès Birkin Bag.