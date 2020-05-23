Kylie Jenner Jokes About Getting 'All Dressed with Nowhere to Go' as She Shows Off Night-Out Look

Kylie Jenner doesn't need any big plans to still look fabulous.

On Saturday, the makeup mogul revealed that her Friday night plans, like most of her fans, did not involve going anywhere. Nonetheless, Jenner put on a chic outfit for her night in and snapped a series of photos while still sitting in a car.

The 22-year-old reality star sported a black leather tube top paired with light wash jeans and accessorized the look with black sunglasses, a butterfly chain necklace and a jeweled ring.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jenner tied her dirty blonde hair back in two half up, half down ponytails, keeping a few strands of hair draped over the front of her face.

"Got all dressed last night with nowhere to go," Jenner wrote.

"I hope everyone is staying busy & safe," she said, adding a blue butterfly emoji to match her necklace.

The reality star also shared two additional photos to her Instagram Story that were taken from the car photoshoot.

Jenner is seen looking at the camera in one picture while she has her head turned down in another. In both photos, the cosmetic guru is seen tugging on one of her ponytails.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says She Spends Her Days on 'Zoom Meetings' in Sexy Pantsless Pics

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Seductively Sprays Sunscreen Oil on Herself in Steamy Unreleased Campaign Video

Shortly after posting the snap, two of Jenner's older sisters shared their love for the look.

"The cutest!!!!! 🖤," Kim Kardashian West replied while Khloé Kardashian commented, "Flyest!!!!"

The star's momager, Kris Jenner, also joined in, gushing "You are a little cutie 😍."

Story continues

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealed that even while she's home on video calls, she likes to get dressed up.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing a long sleeve white bodysuit and white leather boots with the caption, “my days are made up of zoom meetings and playing dress up☁️⚡️⚡️.”

For the living room photoshoot, Jenner styled her long hair in two half up, half down ponytails with face-framing pieces left out of the elastic on either side, showing off her two-toned blonde color.

The makeup mogul sported a simple winged eyeliner-glossy lip combo, and in true KarJenner fashion, she accessorized with an Hermès Birkin Bag.