Kylie Jenner Is 'Incredibly Happy' with Timothée Chalamet: They 'Attend Important Events for Each Other' (Source)

The source tells PEOPLE that the couple are "supportive" of each other's careers, adding that Chalamet is in "awe of everything she is accomplishing" and considers her an "amazing mom"

Marc Piasecki/WireImage ; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are taking their relationship to the next level!

A source tells PEOPLE that The Kardashians star, 26, is “incredibly happy” with the Wonka actor, 27, and has even put a label on their romance, calling him “her boyfriend.”

As for Chalamet, the insider says he’s “in awe of everything she is accomplishing” and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.”

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” the source continues. “They both try to attend important events for each other.”

“He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed and focused. Her family loves him,” they add.

Reps for Jenner and Chalamet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic ; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

In April, Jenner and Chalamet sparked romance rumors after DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip account, received an anonymous tip that named Jenner as his "new girl." A week later, TMZ photographed her Range Rover in the actor’s driveway.

Several months later, the two confirmed their status by sharing a steamy smooch in the middle of a Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert at Sofi Stadium in September. The outing marked their first public appearance — and the first time fans saw them together.

Another source described their relationship as “fun and uncomplicated” after making their relationship official.

“They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the insider shared at the time. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids.”

“He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie,” the source added. “She likes that he is a private guy.”

Gotham/GC Images Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at 2023 US Open

Not long after, the couple were seen cuddling at a New York Fashion Week dinner celebrating designer Haider Ackermann's collaboration with Augustinus Bader and then packing on the PDA at the 2023 US Open.

In November, Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live's fourth episode in its 49th season alongside the indie trio boygenius as the musical guest. Afterward, he was joined by Jenner to celebrate his SNL gig at an afterparty in New York City.

Prior to Chalamet, Jenner was on and off with Travis Scott, 32, since 2017, with their relationship officially ending in 2023. They share 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, born in 2018, and 1-year-old son Aire.

As for the Dune star, he has previously been romantically linked to Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González, and Lourdes Leon.

