This Is Kylie Jenner’s Idea of a Mom Jean

Mom jeans—the rigid, high-waisted kind—may not seem like an obvious piece to lounge around in at home. By now, you’ve likely seen the memes that poke fun at those who wear jeans, or any sort of constricting pants, while staying home. Clearly Kylie Jenner thinks differently.

This weekend, the reality star posted a new fit pic that made the case for cool mom jeans. Instead of tapping a vintage style from the ’80s or ’90s, two popular decades for the mom jean silhouette, Jenner wore a light-wash pair by Eckhaus Latta, the New York City label with a cult downtown following. The jeans are still available now, and currently retail for $358.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jenner gave her designer pants a polished-casual finish thanks to a classic white tank top and a pair of super-rare sneakers: the Nike Dunk SB High Ferris Bueller style, designed to resemble the pair worn by Matthew Broderick’s character in the 1986 film. Even if her jeans aren’t exactly retro, her kicks sure are.

Originally Appeared on Vogue

