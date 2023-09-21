Kylie Jenner, Hunter Schafer and Rosalia Sit Front Row at Prada SS24

Prada opened day two of Milan Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2024 showcase and as always, it's one of the season's biggest highlights. With a star-studded front row and forever-iconic venue, the elevated showcase saw Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presenting their best hits.

Slime returned, Kylie Jenner attended and the design duo firmly placed their bets on workwear and suiting this season, while playful elements like embellishment and micro silhouettes added a touch of fun.

Read on for Hypebae's summary of Prada's SS24.

WHO: With the likes of Kylie Jenner, Rosalia, Hunter Schafer, Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson on the front row, Prada's guest list offered a masterclass in global talent, bringing together its many ambassadors and friends of the brand.

WHERE: Once again held in Fondazione Prada, the venue's longstanding legacy continued to uphold the brand's icon status, with its SS24 collection rooted in heritage, style and of course: slime.

SEE: Yes, that's right. Prada's signature slime once again returned to the runway, falling from the magical venue's ceiling. Elsewhere, the collection featured a selection of blazers and short combos, paired with elegant sheer looks and dark grey suiting with flattering cinched waists.

HEAR: Dramatic violins soundtracked the brooding showcase, adding a poignant energy to an already highly-anticipated presentation.

TOUCH: Sheer organza dresses were paired with fringed textiles, destroyed floral prints and heavy workwear silhouettes with bronze hardware and leather collars. Bedazzled shirts and tasseled details added a touch of modernity to otherwise classic pieces.

TASTE: Utilitarian styling, granny chic and summer-ready workwear continue to be central themes for the SS24 season ahead, merging classic, traditional garments with playful detailing like embellishment, tassels and micro silhouettes.

