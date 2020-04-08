Kylie Jenner Hopped on TikTok and Recreated Kourtney Kardashian's Iconic 'KUWTK' Fight

Photo credit: TikTok

From ELLE

Going onto TikTok has been a real journey lately thanks to every celebrity ever deciding they're professional dancers (and/or magicians), but Kylie Jenner is here to save us.

Kylie took a break from promoting her makeup to bless the world with a recreation of one of the most iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians scenes: Kourtney's fight with Scott Disick, wherein she utters the immortal words "ABCDEFG I have to go."



Watch Kylie's TikTok below. Here's the transcript of the fight in case you need:

Scott: "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?”



Kourtney: “ABCDEFG I have to go.”



Scott: "What the heck does ABCDEFG mean?”



Kourtney: “It’s just a phrase I like to use…"



Scott: "Is that a real phrase?"



Kourtney: "That means the conversation is over.”





















This incredible clip has been recreated a bunch on TikTok (including by Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson), but nothing beats Kylie playing Kourtney and Kris playing Scott:

Kris Jenner and Kylie also made this with Stormi. It's very cute:

More of this, please, but until then here's Cara and Ashley:

