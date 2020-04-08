Kylie Jenner Hopped on TikTok and Recreated Kourtney Kardashian's Iconic 'KUWTK' Fight
Going onto TikTok has been a real journey lately thanks to every celebrity ever deciding they're professional dancers (and/or magicians), but Kylie Jenner is here to save us.
Kylie took a break from promoting her makeup to bless the world with a recreation of one of the most iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians scenes: Kourtney's fight with Scott Disick, wherein she utters the immortal words "ABCDEFG I have to go."
Watch Kylie's TikTok below. Here's the transcript of the fight in case you need:
Scott: "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?”
Kourtney: “ABCDEFG I have to go.”
Scott: "What the heck does ABCDEFG mean?”
Kourtney: “It’s just a phrase I like to use…"
Scott: "Is that a real phrase?"
Kourtney: "That means the conversation is over.”
This incredible clip has been recreated a bunch on TikTok (including by Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson), but nothing beats Kylie playing Kourtney and Kris playing Scott:
Kris Jenner and Kylie also made this with Stormi. It's very cute:
More of this, please, but until then here's Cara and Ashley:
A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Mar 16, 2020 at 3:12pm PDT
