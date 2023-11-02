Kylie Jenner Honored as Brand Innovator of the Year at “WSJ. Magazine”'s 13th Annual Innovator Awards

The magazine named the beauty mogul last month after she debuted her new clothing line Khy in the November issue

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Kylie Jenner on Nov. 1

Kylie Jenner is brand innovator of the year!

The Kardashians star, 26, was honored with the achievement at WSJ. Magazine’s 13th annual Innovator Awards, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday. She wore a floor-length, black Ferragamo dress.

Jenner was presented with the award by designer Haider Ackermann, who worked with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul on her 2023 Met Gala look. Ackermann jokingly mentioned Jenner's "very attractive lover," a reference to Timothée Chalamet, whom she has been linked to since April.

The Dune star sat with Jenner and Ackermann at the dinner. Jenner put her hand on Chalamet's shoulder as she went up to accept the award.

In her brief speech, Jenner thanked WSJ. Magazine for the honor. "I've always loved beauty and fashion and to be recognized for the success of my brands I built and my new Khy that launched today," she said. "It's so special to me."

Jenner was named brand innovator of the year last month after she debuted a first look at her new clothing line Khy in the magazine’s November issue.

Inside the cover story, Jenner said the collection was “really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in.”

Based on a unique spelling of her nickname, Khy is described by Jenner herself as “King Kylie — who I am at my core.”

“Creatively I have such a strong vision of what I want to look like and what I want to do and what I want to wear,” she told WSJ. Magazine. “There’s really no one telling me what to do.”



Co-founded with mom Kris Jenner and Emma and Jens Grede — who are also involved with Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims and Khloé Kardashian’s brand Good American — Khy will release collaborations with a variety of guest designers and concepts, all at an affordable price point.

“Khy aims to redefine the modern wardrobe by offering edited collections that seamlessly blend luxury with everyday style, spanning a diverse range of categories and styles,” the label's website states. “By collaborating with iconic brands and global designers, we hope that Khy will be a platform that delivers access to incredible fashion for everyone.”



