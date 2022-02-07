Kylie Jenner Has 'Help' at Home but Is 'Very Hands-On' with Baby Boy, Says Source

Kylie Jenner is soaking up time with her baby boy.

The makeup mogul, 24, welcomed her second baby with Travis Scott on Feb. 2, she announced on Instagram Sunday. A rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.

Following the news of her son's arrival, a source tells PEOPLE that Jenner is "back at home and doing well."

"Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on," adds the insider. "Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot. They still don't officially live together, but doing what works best for them."

As for the couple's 4-year-old daughter Stormi, the source notes that she is "doing well" and is "very gentle" with her baby brother.

"She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him," the insider continues.

Scott, 30, and Jenner have yet to announce the name of their little one but plan to share the moniker "in a few days."

"[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together. They will share when Kylie is ready," says the source.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed in September that she was expecting baby No. 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sis Stormi kissing her mom's belly.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

In October, a source said Kylie and Scott had been spending "as much time with Stormi as they can."

Added the insider, "Kylie is convinced that she will be the best big sister."