Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Wearing the ‘It’ Bag of Summer, and We Found Similar Styles From $41

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Woven bags are going to be everywhere this season.

Getty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One of my latest TikTok obsessions is watching those "What's in my bag" videos. Even before TikTok was a thing, I was watching my favorite YouTube creators rummage through the various items in their go-to bags. What many keep in their purses is very reflective of their inner workings. From the bag's color to its shape and the details regarding how it was acquired down to the not-so-random ticket stub they have been carrying for years because it's one of their favorite memories, it carries a bit of a person's story. So when Kylie Jenner posted to her TikTok with a "What's in my bag" of her own, I was tuned in.

Jenner held up the Bottega Veneta Medium Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag in black, saying it's her "go-to favorite bag of all time" and that it "fits everything." It was a surprise to see her carrying a larger tote outside of the minis she is usually photographed with, meaning we may be moving into a new era, and she isn't the only one reaching for this spacious woven tote. Hailey Bieber has also been seen sporting this woven bag on her casual outings, and now I'm wondering how I can get in on this summer trend while it's hot, despite the all-black original being sold out. Well, with Amazon Prime Day on the way, brands are already marking down their bags with early deals, so I rounded up a few styles to get in on the next ’It’ bag of the summer without breaking the bank.

Queenoris's bag is similar to the celeb-worn Bottega Veneta bag. It's more simplistic and casual regarding design elements, as it has an open design with no closure or crossbody strap making this bag great for the beach or more casual outings. The exterior and interior have a soft all-over woven design, a wider short handle for easy holding, and a standard 10-inch tote size that can fit an iPad and all your other essentials. It has a matching leather clutch with silver hardware and can hold your phone and other smaller items. You can get the tote in black like Jenner or opt for one of the nine other shades available in this style.

Amazon

Shop now: $60 with coupon (Originally $70); amazon.com



Jrndniuo's bag is most like the Bottega Veneta Andiamo Intrecciato worn by Jenner and Bieber but has a similar design to Queenoris. The tote features a magnetic closure to keep your belongings secure within the bag and a crossbody strap that is both removable and adjustable. It's a bit smaller than the Queenoris bag but can still comfortably fit your phone, wallet, and other essentials. The bag comes in three color choices with a coordinating pouch that can be carried within the tote or separately as a clutch.

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $50); amazon.com



Story continues

If you are looking for a woven bag that's on the smaller side, Lmkids has a bag that comes in 14 colors and features a handheld design along with a removable and adjustable crossbody strap. It has a soft leather interior and exterior, a woven design, and strong magnetic closure. The bag is perfect for a night out when you need to carry all the necessities, such as your phone, card holders, lip gloss, and other small items.

Amazon

Shop now: $41 with coupon (Originally $43); amazon.com



If you are looking for a bag with just a touch of the weaving detail, this crossbody bag from Calvin Klein may be more your speed. It comes in five colors and has a woven design on the top flap, while the rest of the bag is done in smooth leather. It comes with a removable handheld strap so the bag can be worn as a clutch. It has two front pockets on the bag's exterior for easy access and one internal pocket with a zipper and one without.

Amazon

Shop now: $134 (Originally $168); amazon.com



Shop similar woven bags to Kylie Jenner’s “go-to” tote now during the early Amazon Prime Day dealings.



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.